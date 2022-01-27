Central City man faces rape and other charges

A Central City man is charged with five counts of rape stemming from alleged incidents while he was living in Simpson County.
A press release from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says Austin Nathaniel Piper, 22, is also charged with two counts of sodomy — first degree and one count of use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance.
The release says Piper is also charged with three counts of possess/view matter portray sexual performance by minor, nine counts of distribute obscene material to minors, one count of sexual abuse first degree and persistent felony offender — second degree.
The press release says the alleged offenses occurred from the beginning of December 2020 through August 2021.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the matter in October 2021.
Piper is lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center.
The Simpson County grand jury indicted Piper on the charges.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
