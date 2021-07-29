The winners of $200 Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates drawn from the chamber’s inaugural Franklin Passport promotion have been announced.
The winners are Cassie Watwood of Franklin, Angel Parcell of Cadiz, Ohio and Sheila Nance, of Beaver Dam.
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held the
Franklin Passport promotion June 25 through July 10 to help bring customers to local chamber merchants.
Customers received one stamp on their Franklin Passport for each $10 spent at any participating chamber member merchant.
When all 10 squares, representing $100, were stamped, the passport was turned in and the customer’s name was entered into the drawing for three $200 Chamber Gift Certificates, and they received another Franklin Passport.
