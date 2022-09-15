Thousands of people are expected to be in downtown Franklin on Friday night and Saturday for The Festival on the Square, presented by Graves Gilbert Clinic.
The activities begin Friday night with the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Cruise-In from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Kentucky Avenue and College Street, both along the square, will close at 5 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
F-S Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said vehicles entered in the cruise-in will once again park where the drivers choose along the side of Kentucky Avenue and College Street, leaving the middle of both streets open for anyone wanting to leave prior to 9 p.m.
Live music featuring tunes from the 1960s by Davidson, Curtis and Jarvis is planned.
Several local nonprofit organizations and food vendors will sell food on site. Those attending should bring their own chairs or blankets.
For more information, call the F-S Chamber of Commerce at 270-586-7609.
The two-day event continues with the 59th edition of the Southern Kentucky Street Rods Car Show and Gallery on the Square Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration for the car show is from 8 a.m. until noon. The entry fee is $10. T-shirts will be given to the first 200 entrants.
Dash plaques, sponsored by Franklin-Simpson Tourism, will be provided.
“Its probably the second longest running car show in this area,” Southern Kentucky Street Rods member Lynn Barnes said. “The car show actually started with another club, it started with an antique club. The members got older and they just were not hardly able to handle it. They asked us to help them about their last three years, and when they hit their 50th anniversary, they said they were out of it and we took it over.”
Barnes added, “I think the car show had moved around some and it moved to Franklin in 1976. It seemed like when it moved to Franklin, it just took off because of the atmosphere on the square and the people just really liked coming to a small town with a nice square and shade. It just worked.”
Barnes said expects between 250 and 300 at the event. He said weather will play a role in the number of entrants.
The trophy presentation is at 3 p.m. Awards will be given to Best of Show and second- through 25th place in overall stock and in modified. Celebrity picks will also be awarded.
All four streets around the Courthouse Square will be closed from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the car show.
For car show information, call Kelly Barnes at 270-598-2542.
About 30 vendors featuring one-of-a-kind items are expected at the arts and crafts show. Most vendors will accept debit and credit cards and cash.
“The Gallery is responsible for bringing in the vendors that you might have noticed in the past that have been there,” Gallery on the Square Executive Director Elizabeth Villalobos said. “We’re responsible for bringing in art vendors specifically. We also have some additional market vendors … . They sell products, but not necessarily products that they have made (Avon, etc..).
Art vendors will offer woodworking and fabric works.
Villalobos said there could be six to seven food vendors this year selling such foods as pizza, barbeque, catfish, corn on the cob and ice cream.
For arts and crafts show vendor information, call the Gallery on the Square at 270-586-8055.
Thurmond says events such as the Festival on the Square, Summer Vibes, Garden Spot Run/Walk and others are important for the community.
“I know that sometimes people get aggravated, but you have to stop and think what this does for our community, whether it’s the Car Show, or Summer Vibes or the Garden Spot, it brings people into our community,” Thurmond said. “Even as early as seven o’clock on the morning of the run (Garden Spot Run/Walk), they are spending money on their way in, or on their way out, or they are seeing something that causes them to come back.”
He added, “We really appreciate the cooperation of everyone in our community. They are hugely supportive, for the most part, for what we do and we appreciate all the cooperation that we get. The shop owners downtown are just phenomenal. They get hit all the time with ‘we’re closing this street or we’re closing that street’ and they just roll with it and are very cooperative and we really appreciate that.”
Sponsors of the Cruise In include Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, Simpson County Tourism, Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce, Chaney Auto Works, Barnes Cabinets/The Paint Shop, NHK NMMI, Colorado Grill Steakhouse, The Mint Gaming Hall, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, Bright’s Antique World, German American Bank, Franklin EPB, Mason Barnes Construction, South Central Bank and Pyramid Prints.
The car show sponsor is O’Reilly’s in Franklin.
