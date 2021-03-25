Franklin Police cited a Bowling Green man on two drug related charges on Saturday, March 13.
Jeremy Davenport, 35, was cited for possession of a controlled substance — first degree, second offense — drug unspecified and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The citation said the charges were placed after Davenport and another person were observed sitting in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot for more than 15 minutes while the store was closed.
The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle included needles containing a clear substance, a bowl with a white residue and a small cotton ball, baggies and a scale.
Officer Troy Lamastus issued the citation at about 11:30 p.m.
A Westmoreland, Tennessee man was arrested by Franklin Police stemming from the alleged theft of a pick up truck from Sudden Service on Scottsville Road near the I-65 interchange.
Thomas Franklin Gregory, 61, was charged with theft by unlawful taking — auto — $500 dollars or more but under $10,000.
Gregory was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and theft of contents from vehicle $500 or more but under $10,000.
The arrest citation said the 1999 Toyota Tacoma, with a camper top on the back, was pulled over in Allen County by Kentucky State Police the same afternoon it was reported stolen, March 4.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Matt Freeman took custody of Gregory in Allen County and transported him back to Sudden Service where Franklin Police Detective Michael Jones made the arrest.
The arrest citation said Gregory was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine. Items allegedly found in the truck included a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine and burn residue.
The citation said $800 was also allegedly missing from the vehicle and could not be located.
And, the citation said the keys were left in the truck prior to the alleged theft.
The theft was reported at about 12 Noon and the arrest was made at about 1:30 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Jonesboro, Georgia man on a charge of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and two drug related charges on March 3.
Terrance D. Colton, 30, was also charged with possession of marijuana — enhancement and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said the charges were placed after Colton and another person were observed asleep in a vehicle parked at Comfort Inn and Suites on Trotter Lane at about 10:30 p.m.
The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle included a handgun, suspected marijuana, a scale and rolling papers.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest.
Franklin Police is investigating an act of fraud in which a woman was scammed of more than $35,000.
The offense report said the Franklin woman received a phone call from a man saying he was an employee of a computer company claiming that she had been hacked and that he needed to be paid in order to set up a firewall.
The report said the woman then purchased multiple gift cards and Visa cards to pay the caller.
The amount of the gift cards purchased was $26,000. The amount of prepaid cards purchased was $9,600.
Officer Tyler Anderson filed the report that said the incident was reported to police on March 10.
A Franklin man was injured when the sports utility vehicle he was a passenger of rolled over in the 1,300 block of West Madison Street on Tuesday, March 9.
Jacob L. Fleming, 33, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at 8:45 p.m.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Fleming was a passenger of a west bound 2005 GMC Yukon sports utility vehicle driven by James R. Fleming, 38, of Franklin.
James Fleming was not injured and was arrested on charges of driving without a license — negligence in accident and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance — third offense.
Officer Craig Hansen filed the collision report that said the vehicle came to rest on its top.
The Simpson County Sheriff’ Office arrested a Scottsville man on a charge of possession of a handgun by convicted felon after a handgun was allegedly found during a search of a vehicle in which he was a passenger.
Dylan J. Hardin, 27, was charged after a handgun was allegedly found in the pocket of a jacket inside the vehicle.
Details that lead to the search of the vehicle were not listed on the arrest citation.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest in the 3,300 block of Scottsville Road on Saturday, March 6.
