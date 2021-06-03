Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped 1% from March to April. The April 2021 rate was 18.4% below the April 2020 rate.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s April unemployment rate at 3.4%. March’s rate was 4.4%.
Simpson County’s April 2020 unemployment rate was 21.8%. The unusually high April 2020 rate was attributed to job losses resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April 2021, Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,580 people of which 8,287 were employed and 293 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s April unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 3.5%, lower than the state’s 3.8% and lower than the nation’s 5.7%.
Logan County’s unemployment rate of three% was the district’s lowest and state’s third lowest. Barren County had the district’s highest rate at 4.4%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 3.2% and Warren County’s was 3.4%.
Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2020 and April 2021.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the state in April 2021 at 2.8% each. Magoffin County recorded the states highest unemployment rate at 10.3%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.