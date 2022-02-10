Simpson County had 5,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Feb. 4.
Simpson County had 78 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There had been 80,340 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department as of Feb. 4. The number of deaths in the district totaled 924.
The report no longer lists the number of recoveries, thus the number of active cases is no longer available.
The report says 55.62% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine.
