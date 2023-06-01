The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team, the 13th District Tournament champions, were held to two hits as they couldn’t generate much offense as they were eliminated from the 4th Region Baseball Tournament 7-0 by the South Warren Spartans, the 14th District Tournament runner-up.

“South Warren has been one of the top teams all year in our region, we just couldn’t get anything going with the bats to give ourselves a chance,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Hats off to them for the job they did.”

