The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team, the 13th District Tournament champions, were held to two hits as they couldn’t generate much offense as they were eliminated from the 4th Region Baseball Tournament 7-0 by the South Warren Spartans, the 14th District Tournament runner-up.
“South Warren has been one of the top teams all year in our region, we just couldn’t get anything going with the bats to give ourselves a chance,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Hats off to them for the job they did.”
The Wildcats had four baserunners during the game with two hits from Garrett Sadler and Hayden Satterly and two walks from Brevin Scott and Colton Wilson. Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Scott, was the only Wildcat that was able to get in scoring position but was stranded at third in the bottom of the 4th.
The Spartans scored in the top of the 1st inning as Ethan Reynolds’ RBI double scored Ty Croghan for a 1-0 lead.
South Warren broke the game open in the top of the 3rd. Camden Page’s RBI single scored Andrew Milam. Reynolds hit another RBI double that scored Page and Griffin. Rardin’s RBI sacrifice fly scored Croghan, making the score 4-0.
Rardin’s RBI groundout that scored Croghan in the top of the 5th gave the Spartans a 5-0 lead. In the top of the 7th, Dalton Sisson’s RBI double scored Page and Eli. Capps’ RBI sacrifice fly made the final score 7-0 as the Wildcats were eliminated by South Warren, who eventually wound up winning the 4th Region Baseball Tournament.
“My hat is off to coach (Matt) Wilhite and his coaching staff because where they are at now from where they started is purely 100% coaching,” Spartans’ head coach Chris Gage said. “We went with (Jackson) Joiner today because of the matchup. We’ve seen Franklin-Simpson’s hitters and we felt like Joiner would be effective against their lineup. He located his fastball pretty good and kept them off-balanced with his curveball. His changeup was off but he worked ahead and got through it with two pitches. We overcame some adversity during warmups. Our right fielder (Jacob Gilbreth) broke his collarbone so we had to shuffle our lineup around as he was hitting from the five hole. Our players showed mental toughness and that’s what we want out of them.”
The Wildcats finished their season as the 13th District Regular Season and Tournament Champions and should return every player from this team for next season as there were no seniors on this season’s team.
“Overall a great season for our guys from where we started,” Wilhite said. “We knew that this season was going to be a work in progress from day one. There was barely any varsity experience for this team to start the year. This group is so fun to coach. They show up every day and work hard and try to get better. Each game they gave you everything they had and left it out on the field.
“We started the season 2-13 through our first 15 games. They ended the season 14-20. That shows how much they grew as the year went on and how much better they got. With Todd County and Logan County returning quite a bit from last year, some may have thought we might struggle to get to the region tournament. So to win the district championship and to do it in the fashion that they did it in was a testament to the hard work and heart that these players have. South Warren has been one of the top teams all year in our region, we just couldn’t get anything going with the bats to give ourselves a chance. Hats off to them for the job they did. So proud of this group and I am very much looking forward to next year and seeing how much better they get in the off-season as we don’t lose anyone from this team, and will gain around 14 freshmen for next year as well. Our program is in a good place right now and is headed in a good direction.”
