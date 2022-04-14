R.E.A.C.H. fundraiser set for April 30
A Lip Sync competition fundraiser to support the R.E.A.C.H. organization’s improvements at Lincoln Park will be held Saturday, April 30 at the Goodnight Memorial Library on South Main Street.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. the competition begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are for sale online for $10 each at www.eventbrite.com, search REACH Franklin Ky. then go to the REACH Page and click to buy tickets.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 each.
R.E.A.C.H. stands for Racial Equality Through Action and Community Help.
For more information about R.E.A.C.H., go online to www.reachfranklinky.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.