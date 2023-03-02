The following indictments were returned by the Simpson County grand jury.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
Richard W. Chandler, 61, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/process; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Demontae Tyrece McKinney, 35, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Sky Lynn White, 35, Lafayette, Tennessee, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (great or equal to two grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Glen McCloud, 42, Portland, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense.
Matthew Denton Boston, 33, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
Richard J. Irvine, 32, White House, Tennessee, receiving stolen property $1,000 less than $10,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; persistent felony offender, second degree.
Amanda Sue Gregory, 37, Franklin, flagrant non-support.
Zackary Bryan Threlkel, 28, Franklin, flagrant non-support, persistent felony offender, first degree.
Monika Jarene Cook, 37, Russellville, flagrant non-support.
Kimberly Rebecca Settles, 25, Franklin, flagrant non-support.
Christopher Shane Gregory, 39, Lafayette, Tennessee, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture; possession of a controlled substance, second degree — drug unspecified; giving officer false identifying information.
Andrew Logan Ragland, 25, Franklin, criminal attempt to fraudulent use of credit card after reported lost/stolen less than $500; receiving stolen property; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Charles Dewayne Mullins, 49, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first-offense — opiates; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine), persistent felony offender, first degree.
Justin Glenn Freeman, 32, Franklin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second degree; assault third degree — police/probation officer — identify weapon (two counts); assault third — peace officer — non-communicable bodily fluid; tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense — drug unspecified; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) first offense; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Bartolo Gomez-Perez, 26, Nashville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Edward Scott Mann, 39, New Port Richey, Florida, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Corey Allen Dycus, 32, Lafayette, Tennessee, no/expired registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Bobby Barkley Lee, Sr., 56, Portland, Tennessee, no tail lamps; no/expired registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; display of illegal/altered registration plate; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender revoked operators license; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine).
Crystal Dawn Weigel, 46, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Fernando Alvarado-Carballo, 30, Antioch, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Bryson Dereese Hall, 35, Bowling Green, careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle u/influence of alcohol — fourth or greater offense (aggravating circumstance); driving DUI suspended license, third offense (aggravating circumstance); ignition interlock driver license — use; persistent felony offender, second degree.
Calvin Daniel Scott, 59, Franklin, failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, second offense; failure to produce insurance card; no/expired registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Travis Blake Riggsbee, 25, Portland, Tennessee, failure to dim headlights; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine); promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, second degree.
Tracey Shane Jefferson, 51, Nashville, Tennessee, public intoxication — controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Christopher Thomas Gosnell, 35, Franklin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting (three counts); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first degree.
Travis Lee Dukes, 28, Hopkinsville, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc..; inadequate silencer (muffler); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Paula Danielle Bush, 30, Lafayette, Tennessee, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Kaleb Howard Briley, 30, Franklin, public intoxication — controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
William Joe Humfleet, II, 51, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces — first offense.
