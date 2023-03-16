The cause of a fire at a residence at 410 East Madison Street on Friday, March 3 may have been related to that day’s windstorm.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to the John Stovall residence at about 2:20 that afternoon and remained on the scene some eight hours.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire started in the basement and may have been electrical in nature due to a tree falling across a power line going into the house. However; he said the exact cause of the fire was still undetermined.
Stovall was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
Slaughter said the single story residence was a total loss.
