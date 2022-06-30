Simpson County’s unemployment rate increased slightly from April to May. It was the first increase since January. Since January, there was also one month, March, in which the rate was unchanged.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary May unemployment rate at 3%. April’s revised rate was 2.8.
Despite the increase, the May 2022 rate was 1.2% lower than the May 2021 rate of 4.2%.
During May 2022 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,908 people of which 8,645 were employed and 263 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s May unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 3.4%, lower than the state’s 3.8 and lower than the nation’s 3.4%. Rates for the district and state increased in May. The national rate dropped in May.
Unemployment rates increased in each of the 10 counties in the district in May. Monroe County had the district’s lowest rate and state’s third lowest at 2.9% followed by Simpson and Logan counties each at 3%, which was the fourth lowest in the state. Metcalfe County had the district’s highest unemployment rate at 4.5%.
Allen County’s rate was 3.4%. Warren County’s was 3.2.
Unemployment rates rose in nine Kentucky counties, fell in 107 counties, and stayed the same in four counties between May 2021 and May 2022.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the state in May 2022 at 2.6% each.
Magoffin County recorded the states highest rate at 10.9%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
