The Buelers Day Off band performs Friday, June 25 as part of this year’s Franklin-Simpson Summer Night’s Concert series at the Courthouse bandstand.
The free concert is from 7 until 9 p.m.
Food vendors and chair rentals will be available.
Sponsors of the Summer Nights Concerts are Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, Franklin Bank and Trust and Simpson County Tourism.
After June 26, the next concert in the series is a performance by the Jimmy Church Band on July 16.
