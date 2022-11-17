A contract has been awarded for construction of a new Franklin police station.
The Franklin City Commission voted on Nov. 14 to move forward with construction of a new police station on West Madison Street near Witt Road. A pallet business was formerly on the site that is also near a former African-American school building.
Scott, Daniel and Murphy was awarded a $9,900,761 base construction contact. Earlier, Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. was awarded a $107,903 construction administration contract bringing the total construction cost to $10,008,664.
There is also a $1,410,745 cost for what is listed as fixtures and finishing items.
The city will use $7.4 million already in the city’s general fund budget toward the cost of the new facility. Bonds will be sold to fund the remaining $4 million. The bonds will be paid off by the city over 30 years with annual debt service, or payments, of $259,000.
A presentation by Franklin Police Chief Roger Solomon listed 24 reasons the current police station on Court Street at the corner of East Cedar Street is being replaced.
Among those items is that the current facility was built in 1991 when the city had 11 police officers, there are now 24 sworn officers with more expected hired due to growth in the city. Another is that the facility on Court Street has several structural issues and is not ADA compliant.
The presentation included 14 special features of the new building. In addition to special features for police the new facility will include a “community room” that can be used for planning and zoning meetings, city commission meetings, and police training along with other purposes.
Solomon’s presentation also included nine benefits of the new building including room for growth within the police department and revitalization to the area where it is being built.
“Public safety is always one of our number one priorities,” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said. “I think this will be a real asset for public safety in our community.”
“It‘a long over due,” city commissioner and former Franklin Police Chief Jamie Powell said.
Construction dates were not announced.
The commission heard first reading of an ordinance amending the city budget that includes costs and financing for the new police station. Other changes in revenue and spending are related to unfinished city projects from the previous fiscal year carried over to the current fiscal year.
Commissioners also heard first reading of an ordinance amending local planning and zoning regulations to create a new zone classification in the city for affordable housing.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The commission approved five new vehicle purchases. A dump truck for the public works department was purchased for almost $175,904 and four police cruisers were bought at a total cost of $148,400. Equipment is also being purchased for the police cruisers at a total cost of $37,600.
