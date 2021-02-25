Simpson County Schools will begin full in-person instruction four days a week on March 8.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser made the announcement on the school system’s website and Facebook page. The video of Schlosser making the announcement is also on Youtube. Emails were also sent with information.
The school system is currently using a hybrid class schedule consisting of students attending in person class two days a week and virtual class on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning March 8 full in-person instruction will be conducted Monday through Thursday with Friday being a virtual day for all Kindergarten through 12th grade students.
The school system will continue to offer a virtual instruction option for any student that wants to stay virtual or wants to go into the school system’s virtual platform.
A student’s school should be contacted by Friday, Feb. 26 if changes want to be made in the student’s placement.
Schlosser said the school system assumes that students using the current hybrid class schedule are planning to attend classes four days a week in person. However he said, the student’s school needs to be contacted if that is changing.
Schlosser said schools will continue to utilize the mitigation strategies already in place.
He said masks will still be required, physical distancing will be used, hand washing procedures, cleaning protocols and contact tracing will be used.
He also said policies for quarantining have not changed and there is always the possibility that a student could have to quarantine if exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
Schlosser said clear dividers have been purchased for use in all Kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms and where needed in the middle and high school for desks. Individual air filtration systems for every classroom space in the district have also been purchased. All of these will be in place before students return to school March 8.
