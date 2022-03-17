The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says two men face charges stemming from a series of alleged thefts at residential property on Uhls Road in February.
Tony Ray Belcher, 46, of Bowling Green, and Timothy Clay Spivey, 49, of Franklin, were arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing — third degree.
A press release from the sheriff’s office says through investigation it was determined that Belcher and Spivey allegedly entered the property between February 18 and February 24 and allegedly stole various items exceeding $1,000 in value.
The release says at least one of the men was allegedly aware that the property was not occupied at that time due to medical reasons of the tenant.
The arrests were made March 7.
An arrest has been made in connection with an alleged theft on R. Williams Road.
Austin Boyer, 20, of Franklin was arrested on four counts of theft along with other charges.
A press release from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it was made aware of the alleged theft on March 2.
The release says deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made contact with Boyer on March 8 and throughout the investigation Wright allegedly located suspected methamphetamine along with the reported stolen property.
The property was returned to the owner.
The release says Boyer was charged with two counts each of theft by unlawful taking — auto and theft by unlawful taking — firearm along with single counts of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Other charges are promoting contraband second degree, fleeing or evading police second degree on foot, attempted escape second degree, resisting arrest, menacing, tampering with physical evidence and criminal trespassing third degree.
Wright made the arrest March 8.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on five charges including a drug possession charge following a traffic stop on Montague Street on March 7.
Cody D. Spivey, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — second offense, drug paraphernalia buy or possession, failure to wear seat belts, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The arrest citation said a straw was allegedly in Spivey’s possession and a 20-dollar bill with a substance identified as methamphetamine on it was allegedly in the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest at seven p.m.
Franklin Police arrested two Mississippi men on a receiving stolen property charge in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle found parked at a motel March 5.
Arthur Lee Norton, III, 25, of Fayette, Mississippi was also charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance — second-degree — hallucinogen, and trafficking in a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified. All are enhancement charges.
Norton was also charged with illegal possession of legend drug and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Police also charged Charlie Clark, III, 27, of Lorman, Mississippi with possession of marijuana.
The arrest citations said the alleged stolen vehicle was at Red Roof Inn on Scottsville Road where the men were staying. The citations said the 2019 Ford Escape was reported stolen in Alabama in May 2021.
Marijuana, Xanax, Ecstasy, legend drugs and a digital scale, were allegedly found during the investigation.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest at about 5:45 p.m.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of approximately $6,000 worth of fishing and trapping gear from a storage unit at Storage Rentals of America on Nashville Road.
The theft was reported on Feb. 23. The offense report said force was used to enter the storage building.
A metal detector valued at about $700 was also stolen along with 200 Indiana arrowhead artifacts.
The stolen property belongs to a Leitchfield man.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
A counterfeit $50 bill was discovered at the Simpson County Detention Center on Feb. 22.
Franklin Police say the bill was marked “for motion picture use only.”
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the report.
A White House, Tennessee man faces five charges stemming from alleged incidents in Simpson County on Sept. 1, 2021.
Michael Brindley, 36, is charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, no registration plates, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance or security and persistent felony offender.
Brindley allegedly fled from Franklin Police from a stop on the I-65 southbound ramp.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brindley on the arrest warrant on Feb. 15.
A Franklin man was charged with strangulation and two other charges stemming from alleged incidents in August 2021.
Dane A. Easler, 47, is also charged with terroristic threatening — third degree and assault fourth degree — domestic violence — minor injury.
The arrest warrant said the charges stem from alleged incidents on August 3 during which he is accused of striking a woman several times and choking her twice until she lost conscience.
Franklin Police Officer Serhiy Varyvoda obtained the arrest warrant and made the arrest on Feb 8.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on three drug related charges after responding to a trespassing complaint.
Austin L. Boyer, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession. He was also charged with criminal trespassing — third degree.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Boyer after responding on Feb. 11 to a trespassing complaint in the 3,100 block of Sportsman Lake Road where he and another male were located in the area of a cave on the property.
The arrest citation said methamphetamine and a homemade device for the ingestion of methamphetamines were allegedly in a box belonging to Boyer found in the area where the males were located.
The citation said three pills identified as Xanax were allegedly found in Boyer’s belongings.
The citation did not say if charges were placed against the other male.
Deputy sheriff Zach Duke made the arrest.
A Franklin woman was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — third or more offense -methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
Tina Y. Bishop, 47, was also charged with one headlight, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The arrest citation said Ms. Bishop was arrested after it was confirmed that four active warrants were issued for her.
The citation said during a search of Ms. Bishop’s purse a container that contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine residue was allegedly located.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 14.
A Franklin man was arrested on two Simpson County grand jury indictment warrants charging him with drug trafficking offenses in 2021.
Robert J. Bell, 49, is charged in one warrant with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine and in the other warrant with trafficking in a controlled substance — cocaine.
The indictments say Bell allegedly possessed the substances, methamphetamine on August 19 and cocaine on June 9, with the alleged intent to traffic.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force filed the charges.
Franklin Police Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest at Bell’s Clearview Road home on Feb. 23 at about 12:15 a.m.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
A Portland, Tennessee man is charged with robbery second degree stemming from a robbery at a North Main Street business.
Franklin Police charged Jal David Kahn, 27, in connection with a robbery at Mapco on February 9.
The arrest warrant says Kahn allegedly entered the store and after attempting to buy a pack of cigarettes with a debit card that was declined, allegedly took a small amount of cash from two drawers behind the counter.
The warrant says during the alleged robbery Kahn kept his hand in the pocket of a hoodie he was wearing, but did not mention a weapon.
The warrant also says Kahn fled the store on foot and then drove away in a sports utility vehicle.
Franklin Police Lt. Dale Adams obtained the arrest warrant that was served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 25.
A two-vehicle collision involving a vehicle that was allegedly stolen occurred on Main Street on March 3.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said an attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop of a south bound stolen 2021 Hyundai Sonata on Bowling Green Road; however, the vehicle fled continuing south at a high rate of speed into downtown Franklin.
The report said a tire deflation device was used successfully at the intersection of Main and Kentucky streets.
The vehicle continued traveling and was involved in the collision with a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe turning onto Main Street from East Madison Street.
The alleged stolen vehicle continued southbound and sideswiped a wooden utility pole before coming to rest in the roadway.
The report said the driver of the Hyundai, a juvenile, fled on foot but was located by law enforcement.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision, a Cottowntown, Tennessee woman was injured, but was not taken from the scene to a medical facility.
The collision report said the Hyundai belongs to a Franklin man. It did not list if any charges were filed.
Deputy sheriff Cory Jones filed the report on the collision that occurred at about 8:15 p.m.
While emergency personnel were on the scene of the collision a non-injury two-vehicle collision occurred near the scene.
Franklin Police arrested a Scottsville man on three drug charges following a traffic stop at Scottsville Road at Raines Drive on March 3.
Cleland Lee Gosnell, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
He was also charged with no operator’s — moped license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security.
Officer Michael Jones made the arrest at about 8:30 a.m.
A Bowling Green man was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving struck a deer on Rapids Road at the intersection of Martha Oliver Road on Feb. 27.
Sean Snider, 34, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin after the collision that happened at 6:25 p.m.
The collision report said Snider was north bound in a 2020 Hyundai Accent when a deer ran in front of his vehicle resulting in the collision.
Snider was the car’s only occupant.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Skyler Hicks filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office placed five charges against a Nashville, Tennessee man, including fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, stemming from a vehicle pursuit in July 2021.
Dewon L. Moody, 47, is also charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief second degree and two traffic violations.
The arrest warrant says the charges stem from a pursuit on July 28 that started in Tennessee and entered Simpson County on I-65.
The warrant says Kentucky State Police deployed a tire deflation device that disabled Moody’s vehicle as well as pursuing deputy sheriff Zach Duke’s vehicle.
Duke obtained the arrest warrant that was served by the sheriff’s office on Feb. 25.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cross Plains, Tennessee man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge and four other charges following a traffic stop on Feb 25.
Shannon Bryant, 53, was also charged with failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance — security, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and two traffic violations.
Deputy sheriff Skyler Hicks made the arrest at about 11 p.m. following the traffic stop at the I-65 southbound entrance ramp from 31-W.
