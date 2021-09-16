City of Franklin real and personal property tax rates are 0.4 of 1 cent lower this year than last year.
The Franklin City Commission approved an ordinance adopting 2021 city property tax rates at their September 13 meeting.
The personal property tax rate this year is 11.8 cents per $100 of assessed value. The 2020 tax rate was 12.2 cents.
This year’s real property tax rate is expected to generate revenue of $877,619. Last year’s rate generated revenue of $841,924.
The increased revenue with the lower tax rate is attributed to growth and higher property values which are determined by the property valuation administrator’s office.
Revenue expected from new property this year is $30,875.
This year’s personal property tax rate is expected to generate revenue of $260,321.
Commissioners also approved second and final reading of an ordinance adopting new and amended Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning regulations.
The commission heard first reading of an ordinance closing part of Redwood Street that has not been paved or surfaced, located near Sunset Circle.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
Street closings around the downtown square for the Cruise-In on Friday, Sept. 17 and for the car show/arts and crafts fair on Saturday, Sept. 18 were approved. The closings are the same as in past years for the events.
The commission approved a motion to conduct a neighborhood walk through downtown Franklin on Monday, Oct. 11 beginning at City Hall at 10 a.m.
“I look forward to it. I think its good for us,” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said. “We haven’t done that in a while and I think its real good that we’ll be able to take a walk downtown and see all the new and other things that have taken place in our downtown area. I think a lot of us will probably be surprised.”
It was announced the city commission and Simpson Fiscal Court will hold a regular scheduled joint meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 12 p.m. at the Courthouse.
A bid from Scotty’s Contracting for city street paving and milling during Fiscal Year 21-22 was approved. Scotty’s Contracting submitted the only bid for the work.
