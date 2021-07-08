Brother Jeremiah Thompson will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, July 11 beginning at 6 p.m.
Vacation Bible School will be held July 12 through 16 at East Side Missionary Baptist Church from six until eight o’clock each night.
Classes are preschool through adult.
East Side Missionary Baptist Church is at 210 East Street.
