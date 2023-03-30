The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved two preliminary development plans and recommended approval of a zone change on March 21.
The semi-trailer dealership company Fleetco, Inc. submitted a preliminary development plan for a new office on 31-W South just south of Geddes Road.
The other preliminary development plan is for nine residential lots on Perdue Farms Road.
The Franklin City Commission will now consider approval of the zone change from R-2 (residential single family and duplex) to R-4 (residential multi-family) for an approximately 16.38-acre tract where apartments are proposed on the south side of North Street between Willow Lane and Colonial Drive.
