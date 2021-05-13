The 2021 Baccalaureate Service planned by and featuring the senior class of Franklin-Simpson High School is taking place at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker is Reverend Eric Walker. The senior class invites family and friends to share this time of celebration.

