Incumbent East District Constable Jeff Henderson has filed for reelection. He filed on Dec. 21, 2021 as a candidate for the Republican nomination in the May primary for a fourth four-year term as constable from the district that consists of the Barnes, Round Pond and Robey voting precincts.
A life long Simpson County resident of the east district, Henderson is a 1981 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and an employee of Southern States of Franklin.
Henderson is a member of Blackjack Baptist Church and has served on the board for girls’ softball at Franklin-Simpson Community Park.
Henderson said during his four terms as constable he has “enjoyed helping local law enforcement and the community of the east district” and he “looks forward to serving the community” if reelected.
Henderson is married to Michelle Henderson, they have three sons, Josh, Tyler and Andrew and one daughter, Katie. He is the son of the late Herschel Henderson and the late Joyce Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.