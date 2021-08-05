The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council will have a 40th Anniversary Summer Musical Revue Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Goodnight Auditorium.
The revue is free to attend with first come, first serve general seating.
A total of 34 songs, 17 different songs each night, from 22 different musicals, presented by 28 performers, many who sang the original songs, will be performed.
Songs will be presented from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Gypsy, Annie, Kiss Me Kate, South Pacific, Damn Yankees, Oklahoma, 1776, Bye Bye Birdie, Little Shop of Horrors, The King and I, Joseph, Annie Get Your Gun, Guys & Dolls, Music Man, Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, Grease, Footloose, and Hairspray.
The performers include Leigh Bayles, Bill Collins, Adria Colson, Morgan Cook, Elizabeth Cook, Nick Cook, Joel Guyer and the Guyer Boys, Hanna Herston, Ty Killen, Dutch Maris, Diane Martin, Michael May, Jeff Moore, Ben Phillips, Sam Phillips, Audrey Phillips, Emily Schmieder, Kyndrah Shoulders, Allyson Spears, Aaron Talley, Pam Thurman, Hannah Thurman Vanderpool, Gary Weilage, and Brittany Whitlow.
Information is available on the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Facebook page.
