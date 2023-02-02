The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office placed 10 charges against the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with local and Tennessee authorities on January 23.

Nicholas L. Byrom, 40, of Cottontown, Tenn., was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment — police officer along with one count each of speeding 15 miles per hour over the limit, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), and driving DUI suspended license — third offense (aggravator circumstance).

