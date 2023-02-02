The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office placed 10 charges against the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with local and Tennessee authorities on January 23.
Nicholas L. Byrom, 40, of Cottontown, Tenn., was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment — police officer along with one count each of speeding 15 miles per hour over the limit, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), and driving DUI suspended license — third offense (aggravator circumstance).
Other charges include one count each of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance — third offense (aggravator circumstance), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release about the arrest.
At approximately 7:39 p.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3 and advised they were in pursuit of a blue hatchback for failure to maintain lane (suspected DUI). The Tennessee Highway Patrol later advised the subject was allegedly tossing narcotics out the window.
Deputy Sheriff Josh Bunnell observed the vehicle speeding northbound passing Flying J Truck Stop on Nashville Road. Bunell was able to catch up with the vehicle and observed that the operator was failing to maintain his lane.
Once Bunnell initiated all emergency equipment on his marked Simpson County unit, the operator allegedly began to flee.
Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Jones was able to successfully spike the vehicle early on, but the subject allegedly continued fleeing north on Main Street.
During the pursuit the subject allegedly attempted to ram Bunnell and Franklin Police Captain Duey Vaughn.
The pursuit continued inside the city limits at slower speeds.
Bunnell was able to spike the vehicle two more times.
The vehicle came to a final stop near the 4,000 block of Bowling Green Road.
Suspected narcotics were allegedly located inside the vehicle.
Bunnell made the arrest at about 8:30 p.m.
