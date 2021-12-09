The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs has once again committed to supporting Toys for Tots, a Marine Corps Reserve program that distributes toys to local children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts during the holiday season.
A check presentation for the total amount of $4,000 was presented to Toys for Tots Coordinator Janel Doyle on Dec. 2 at The Mint Gaming Hall located at 5629 Nashville Road in Franklin.
“This donation from The Mint is our second largest donation for this holiday season so we are super excited,” Doyle said.
Doyle said that Hunt Ford and The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs are consistently the biggest donors for Simpson County as well as The Hot Plate restaurant.
“We’ve worked with Toys for Tots locally before and so now we’ve increased it being able to do a little bit of toy donations from our staff and the guests that come in, but then also we’ve tied in the monetary part of it to boost our game so-to-speak so we’ve done pretty well with it. This year is probably our best year,” Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs Marketing Director John Wholihan said.
“On the charity, donations, sponsorships, we show up in a lot of places compared to where we used to, we’re getting a little bigger, we can afford to do a little bit more,” Wholihan added. “Simpson County’s home so they are always number one and surrounding areas do really well with us because we interact with them, too.”
In past years, the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson served as the distribution center for the Simpson County Toys for Tots program, but this year the program is going through the School Resource Center at Lincoln Elementary.
“Monetary donations like the one The Mint gave is absolutely phenomenal,” Doyle said. “Because we can turn that money into more toys by having contact with our local toy vendors. We can get toys straight from the manufacture for a portion of the cost, and of course, we are always looking for those sale items.”
Doyle said the plan is to have toys distributed after Dec. 10 with time for families to receive their requests in time for the holiday.
“Our donations have been really good, we’ve been hearing about toy shortages but local Toys for Tots is not seeing that only because of the generous hearts,” Doyle said. “There’s been lots of good toy sales and some good opportunities to buy those toys and we are seeing them come in.”
The Toys for Tots program began in Simpson County in 2011. For more information, visit Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky or toysfortots.org
