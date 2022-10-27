Franklin Police and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on multiple charges following a stand off at a Turner Ford Road residence.
Devin S. Reece, 23, was taken into custody without further incident after the approximately 45-minute to one hour stand off on October 7.
An arrest citation said Reece allegedly fled after a deputy sheriff made contact with him regarding a stolen pick up truck that reportedly had been in his possession.
The citation said the truck was parked in the rear of the residence.
The citation also said Reece allegedly ran into a bedroom and used furniture to block doors and windows.
Franklin Police charged Reece with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged Reece with fleeing or evading police — second degree (on foot), receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief — second degree.
During the standoff residents of the home had to be outside and traffic was blocked on the road due to the amount of law enforcement vehicles.
The sheriff’s office also placed charges against Reece stemming from what the arrest warrant says are alleged incidents on September 20 during which he allegedly fled on a bike from a deputy sheriff.
The charges include fleeing or evading police — second degree (on foot), recovery of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), criminal mischief — third degree, failure to comply with bicycle safety regulation, no lights on bicycle, two counts of failure or improper signal and two counts of criminal trespassing -third degree.
Franklin Police Officer Michael Jones and Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Cody Snazelle made the arrests.
South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Agents also responded to the scene on Turner Ford Road.
A two-vehicle collision on Hickory Flat Rapids Road at the intersection of Scottsville Road injured seven people on October 14.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report says a 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Taylor M. Henning, 22, of Hardinsburg collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Jamie I. Wyatt, 33, of Franklin.
The collision report said Wyatt and all six passengers of her vehicle were taken by ambulance to the Medical Center at Franklin for treatment. The passengers were all Franklin residents ranging in ages from 14 through 56.
Henning, the only occupant of her vehicle, was injured but refused ambulance service transportation from the scene.
The report said the Saturn was traveling south on Hickory Flat Gold City Road and the Ford was travel east on Scottsville Road when the collision occurred.
Deputy sheriff/detective Cory Jones filed the collision report.
A Franklin man faces charges stemming from the alleged theft of a pick up truck and a generator.
Terry D. Perdue, 46, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition — auto $1,000 but less than $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others.
The arrest warrant says the owner of the items allegedly entrusted them to Perdue. He then allegedly sold the 2003 Chevrolet pick up truck for scrap for $424 and pawned the generator for $120.
The warrant says the truck’s value was $2,000 and the generator’s was $400.
Franklin Police Officer Michael Jones obtained the arrest warrant and made the arrest on October 11.
A Franklin man faces charges including strangulation stemming from an alleged altercation on September 27.
Russell Spencer, 58, is also charged with unlawful imprisonment — second degree and terroristic threatening — third degree.
The arrest warrant says Spencer allegedly put duct tape on another person’s mouth. The alleged victim was able to remove the duct tape, but Spencer allegedly then placed his hand over the other person’s mouth and nose before the victim was able to get away from Spencer.
Franklin Police Officer Clayton Montgomery arrested Spencer on the warrant October 18.
A Franklin man was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged altercation on October 14.
Timothy O. Graham, 32, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threatening — third degree, menacing and assault — fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
The arrest citation says Graham allegedly struck a woman, choked her, burnt her with a lit cigarette and threatened her.
The citation said the arresting deputy sheriff took the woman to the Medical Center for evaluation.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Zach Duke arrested Graham on October 15.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man and Tullahoma, Tennessee woman after responding to a reported burglary at a residence in the 300 block of Broadie Cassetty Road on October 16.
Russell Allen Spencer, 58, and Sherry Lynn Jacques, 63, were both charged with burglary — third degree.
The arrest citation said Spencer and Jacques allegedly took a bottle of detergent from the residence and an item from the garage and allegedly loaded them into their vehicle.
The citation said the man and woman were asked to come to the residence to help clean, but later allegedly refused to leave when asked to do so.
Deputy sheriff Dexter Seward made the arrests at the Broadie Cassetty Road residence where the incidents allegedly occurred.
A collision involving three vehicles on 31-W North injured two people on October 12.
Taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment was John Matlock, 55, of Rockfield. Taken by ambulance to the Bowling Green Medical Center for treatment was Cherolyn Stacey, 59, of Franklin.
The Franklin Police collision report said Matlock was the driver of a north bound 1998 Nissan Frontier involved in the collision with two south bound vehicles, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by Stacey and a 2021 Honda Odyssey driven by Linda Shepherd, 70, of Franklin.
Officer Adam Bennett investigated the collision that happened between Reasonover Drive and Carr Road.
Franklin Police arrested a Tennessee man and woman on drug trafficking and possession charges on October 12.
Joseph Crawford McDorman, 34, of Hendersonville and Katherine Joyce Sheppard, 33, of Cottontown were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Sheppard was also charged with giving officer false identifying information, promoting contraband, illegal possession of legend drug and two charges of failure to appear in district court.
The arrests were made at Quality Inn on Nashville Road while police were investigating another incident.
Officer Brian Wise made the arrests.
A Van Buren, Arkansas man and a Johnson, Texas woman were arrested by Franklin Police Department on multiple charges on October 10.
Steven Dalton Miller, 32, and Shelby Nicole Hamilton, 30, were both charged with possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of a credit card more than $1,000 but not greater than $10,000 and two counts of theft by unlawful taking — auto more than $10,000 but less than $ 1,000,000.
Miller was also charged alleged with drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no operators-moped license and criminal possession of a forged instrument — second degree.
Hamilton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft of identity of another without consent and possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified.
The arrest citation said the charges were placed after police went to Tractor Supply on South Main Street to investigate an alleged fraudulent use of a credit card. The charges also involved two alleged stolen vehicles located at a hotel on Trotter’s Lane where the man and woman were located and arrested.
Officer Timothy Summers made the arrests.
