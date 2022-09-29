Simpson Fiscal Court received the Simpson County Extension Service 2022 tax rates at its Sept. 20 meeting.

The extension service tax rates are 1.90 cents for real property, 2.42 cents for personal property and two cents for motor vehicle and watercraft.

— Staff report

