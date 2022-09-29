Simpson Fiscal Court received the Simpson County Extension Service 2022 tax rates at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The extension service tax rates are 1.90 cents for real property, 2.42 cents for personal property and two cents for motor vehicle and watercraft.
The rates are per $100 of assessed value.
Simpson Fiscal Court is not required to approve tax rates for taxing districts.
Fiscal court approved providing an additional $46,000 for the Simpson County Schools Resource Officer program and approved the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Ram 1,500 pick up truck for F-S Fire-Rescue at a state contract cost of $40,080.
