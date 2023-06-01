A Russellville man charged in Logan County with four counts of cruelty to animals, second degree has resigned from the Franklin Police Department.

Ryan Brown submitted his resignation, which was unanimously accepted by the Franklin City Commission following an executive session at their May 22 meeting.

