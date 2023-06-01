A Russellville man charged in Logan County with four counts of cruelty to animals, second degree has resigned from the Franklin Police Department.
Ryan Brown submitted his resignation, which was unanimously accepted by the Franklin City Commission following an executive session at their May 22 meeting.
No comments were made regarding the resignation.
A press release by Franklin Police said, “After a thorough investigation, Officer Brown was recommended for termination to the Franklin City Commission. Officer Brown was informed of the City of Franklin’s intent to terminate his employment with the Franklin Police Department at the Franklin City Commission meeting on May 22. Prior to that meeting, Officer Brown tendered his resignation on May 10, effective immediately, thereby terminating his position as a police officer with the Franklin Police Department.”
Brown was arrested and served with a warrant on May 3.
He was immediately suspended without pay when he reported on his next regularly scheduled workday, May 5, pending what Franklin Police said was an internal investigation into the matter.
Brown had been employed with the Franklin Police Department for six months, previously serving with the Russellville Police Department.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of dogs being left in a house at 920 Mimosa Lane, Russellville in Brookhaven subdivision. The house was in the process of being repossessed and possibly vacated.
During the investigation, it was determined that Brown, 33, came to the residence and had lived there for several years.
Based on the living conditions and the malnourished conditions of the dogs, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest.
The criminal charges against Brown are still pending in Logan County.
The press release also said, “As stated previously in a media release, the Franklin Police Department strongly believes in and advocates for the proper and humane treatment of all animals. The Franklin Police Department answers animal complaints regularly and works with the Simpson County Animal Shelter and Animal Control.
We apologize for any issues this incident may have caused and any level of mistrust this incident may have placed on the relationship between the Franklin Police Department and our community.
We sincerely hope that the community understands that this incident does not represent the values and integrity of our police department, and we will continue to serve our community as we always have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.