Bowling Green Police have charged a Franklin woman with second-degree manslaughter stemming from an alleged drug overdose death.
Shannon R. Biggs, 39, faces the charge.
Bowling Green Police Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said Ms. Biggs is suspected in the death of a Bowling Green man by allegedly selling the drugs he overdosed on.
Ward did not release any other information on the case.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Brad Harper arrested Ms. Biggs on the warrant on Monday, June 14. She was lodged in the Simpson County Jail.
