A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested on seven charges after he was allegedly found by police sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at Denny’s Restaurant on Nashville Road.

Seth Dehnz, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance, second degree — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified, illegal possession of legend drug, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, public intoxication — controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

