A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested on seven charges after he was allegedly found by police sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at Denny’s Restaurant on Nashville Road.
Seth Dehnz, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance, second degree — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified, illegal possession of legend drug, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, public intoxication — controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Franklin Police Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest on January 1.
A Franklin woman was arrested by Franklin Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop of a vehicle she was driving.
Alexis Billups, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana following the traffic stop at the intersection of West Kentucky Avenue and North Main Street.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest on December 31, 2022.
A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger.
Brandon Nelson Mooneyhan, 38, was charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess following the traffic stop on South Main Street.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest on January 1.
Franklin Police arrested a Columbia, Tennessee woman on a charge of promoting contraband.
Anna L. Holloway, 38, was allegedly found in possession of a substance identified in the arrest citation as methamphetamine while being lodged at the Simpson County Jail on a theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting charge.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda made the arrest on January 3.
