Central Standard Time returns Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m.
Clocks should be moved back one hour Saturday night in order to be on the correct time Sunday morning.
It is also recommended by fire officials to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when changing times on clocks.
