An additional four deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 14 more confirmed cases were reported in Simpson County by the Barren River District Health Department on Monday, Feb. 8, in the first report issued since Friday, Feb. 5.
As of Feb. 8, Simpson County had 1,568 cases, of which 1,375 have recovered with 26 deaths leaving 167 active cases.
There were 25,936 cases in the health department district of which 22,735 have recovered with 309 deaths leaving 2,892 active cases.
The district health department report lists Logan County with 2,295 cases and Warren County with 13,768 cases.
The Allen County Health Department Facebook page reports Allen County with 1,707 cases.
