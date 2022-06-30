The July through December 2022 term of the Simpson County grand jury has been named.
The new grand jurors are Jason K. Arthur, William Nicholas Colson, Deonta Montez Dejarnett, Amanda Diane Holleman, Brenda Hicks Link, Daniel S. New, John Talbot Newton, Frances Marguerite Popejoy and Amber Nichole Reeves.
Other new grand jurors are Mary Melissa Rose, Kelli Marie Satterly, Robert Adam Schnier, Jill Elizabeth Underwood, Richard Troy Wescott and Kristin Bailey Wilson.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.