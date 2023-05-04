RUSNWS-05-04-23 OPTIMIST CLUB

Left to right are Marie Gamble, Logan County Optimist Club Secretary; Cayden Dunn, Owensboro Noon Optimist Club Oratorical Champion; Joshua Martin, Logan County Optimist Club Champion, and Clarence Gamble, Logan County Optimist Club President.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Students Cayden Dunn and Joshua Martin, both of Bowling Green High School, each won local Optimist International Oratorical Contests earning them spots to compete at the Kentucky/West Virginia District Competition.

Dunn, the son of Corey and Meca Dunn, is a freshman at BGHS and is being sponsored for the district competition by the Owensboro Noon Optimist Club as their winning orator. He is the great-great-grandson of the late Rev. James O. McKinney who pastored the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Russellville for 43 years.

