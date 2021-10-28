The Franklin City Commission heard first reading of two rezoning ordinances at its Oct. 25 meeting.
The rezoning ordinances include one rezoning three parcels at the intersection of West Madison Street and Macedonia Road.
The parcels include 14.84 acres from Ag (agriculture) to R-3 (single family/limited multi-family); 4.61 acres from R-2 (single family/duplex) to R-3 (single family/limited multi-family); and 2.52 acres from R-3 (single family/limited multi-family) to B-2 (General Business).
The other rezoning ordinance rezones 34.3 acres on the south side of Highway 100 (Scottsville Road) from Ag (agriculture) to R-1 (single family residential).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone changes.
The commission also heard first reading of an ordinance amending the permit system and or the contracts that are required for parades and special events on city streets. The ordinance does not pertain to the Simpson County Courthouse lawn.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. City ordinances must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
The city commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance setting new planning and zoning permit and inspection fees.
Simpson Fiscal Court also approved the new planning and zoning permit and inspection fees ordinance.
The new permit and inspection fees take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Also approved on a second and final reading vote was a budget amendment ordinance reflecting changes in revenue and appropriations in the city’s Fiscal Year 21-22 budget.
Approval was given to close John J. Johnson Avenue from Jefferson Street to the corner of West Washington Street in front of Alpha Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the church’s Halloween Block Party.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Susan Hughes to the Historic Preservation Committee to fill an unexpired term that runs through April 30, 2022.
And, the commission approved accepting four streets in Fox Chase and The Retreat for city maintenance. The four streets are Hunter’s Crossing, Retreat Way, Fox Ridge Way and Turnstone Way.
