The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man after serving a search warrant at his Russellville Road residence last on Wednesday, March 24.
Joseph C. McDorman, 32, was charged with receiving stolen property under ten thousand dollars, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — enhancement and trafficking in a controlled substance — heroin — enhancement.
He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — heroin — enhancement, drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and two counts of possession of handgun by convicted felon.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found during the search included a frame to a stolen motorcycle, suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, multiple scales and empty small baggies.
Also allegedly found were two handguns including one that had been modified with a full automatic selector switch and approximately $941 in U.S. currency.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
A counterfeit $50 bill was used at Kentucky Downs on Sunday, March 28.
The person that Kentucky Downs received the counterfeit money from was gone when Franklin Police arrived.
Officer Clayton Montgomery’s report said police were called at about 10:30 p.m.
A two-vehicle rear end collision on Nashville Road at the I-65 interchange injured two Portland, Tennessee residents on Saturday, March 27.
A seven year-old boy was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin. Jennifer Anderson, 30, told police she would go by private vehicle to a medical facility for treatment.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Ms. Anderson was the driver and the seven year-old one of three passengers of a 2010 Ford Explorer involved in the collision with a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by James M. Adams, 70, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Both vehicles were north bound when the collision happened just before 3 p.m.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the collision report.
A Franklin child was injured when struck by a vehicle while walking across Harding Road near the intersection with South Main Street on Saturday, March 27.
The Franklin Police Collision Report says the 11 year-old boy was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at about 5 p.m.
The collision report said the vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Sentra, was driven by Edward V. Harrison, 52, of Portland, Tennessee.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the collision report.
A Bowling Green man was arrested on two drug related charges on Sunday, March 21 after an investigation in Simpson and Warren counties by multiple agencies.
John Scott Houchens, 34, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine and acquire property from income from trafficking in a controlled substance.
A press release from the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says Scott was stopped and arrested after a search was conducted. It said approximately 93 grams of crystal methamphetamine along with about $16,000 in U.S. currency were allegedly located.
Scott was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Warren County Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police DESI West conducted the joint investigation.
The release says the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.
A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Cedar Street and McLendon Road injured four people on Saturday, March 20.
Shelby L. Carter, 30, Brittny A. Groves, 23, and a three-year old boy all of Franklin along with Sherard S. Todd, 29, of Russellville, were taken to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision.
Franklin Police say Ms. Carter was the driver of a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis involved in the collision with a 2020 Nissan Kicks driven by Todd.
Ms. Groves and the three year-old were passengers of the Nissan.
The collision report said Ms. Carter was attempting to turn onto West Cedar Street from McLendon Road and Todd was east bound on West Cedar Street when the vehicles collided at about 10:35 p.m.
There was a small fire in the engine area of the Nissan after the collision.
Police said Ms. Carter was arrested on charges of three counts of wanton endangerment, and single counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance aggravator circumstance, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, failure to produce insurance card and operating vehicle with expired operators license.
Officer Michael Carder filed the collision report. Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Russellville man and Bowling Green woman on a possession of a controlled substance — heroin charge after a traffic stop on South Main Street on Sunday, March 21.
Phallin J. Key, 39, was also arrested on charges of failure to dim headlights, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession.
Shannon R. Biggs, 39, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and illegal possession of legend drug.
An arrest citation said Key was allegedly in possession of suspected heroin.
Another arrest citation said Ms. Biggs was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, multiple used syringes, a spoon with suspected heroin residue, digital scales and Buspirone.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests following the traffic stop that was made at about 3:10 a.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green man on eight charges including four that are drug related after a traffic stop at Casey’s General Store on South Main Street on Saturday, March 20.
Jeffery E. Whitaker, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and trafficking in a controlled substance — less than two grams of methamphetamine.
Whitaker was also charged with no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance — security, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found during a search of the vehicle included plastic baggies, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, scales including one with residue on it and several cell phones.
The citation said Whitaker allegedly had in his possession a sucker with THC in it and several 20-dollar bills.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at about 9:35 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on five drug related charges following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger on Nashville Road on Friday, March 19.
Jonathan M. Forshee, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy and or possession, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The arrest citation said a green leafy substance, pipes, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, rolling papers and a pill identified as Oxycodone were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for traffic related charges.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests.
Franklin Police is investigating a break of a storage unit at Storage Rentals of America on Nashville Road.
Police said $400 worth of items was taken during the theft that was reported on Wednesday, March 24.
The offense report said items that were stolen include heirloom furniture, quilts, collectibles and other antiques.
The report said a lock on the storage unit was cut for entry and other units have been broken into recently.
Detective Michael Jones field the offense report.
A Franklin woman told Franklin Police her cell phone and cash were stolen while she was at Kentucky Downs on the night of March 13 or early the following morning.
The offense report said the woman realized the phone was stolen when she realized she was missing $330 from a cash app on the phone.
The phone is valued at $1,000 and $800 was inside the back panel of the phone when it was taken. The total loss was valued at $2,130.
Detective Michael Jones filed the offense report.
A Bowling Green man was arrested on nine charges after a traffic stop on Nashville Road by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 19.
Senad Muratovic, 31, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, improper display of registration plates, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
He was also charged with failure of owner to maintain required insurance and or security second offense, failure to wear seatbelts and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The arrest citation said suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and two pipes were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Muratovic, who was the only occupant.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at about 6:15 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Battle Creek, Michigan man on two drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on 31-W North near Octagon Hall on Sunday, March 7.
Ryan Lee Campbell, 39, was charged with trafficking in marijuana and second degree trafficking in a controlled substance — hallucinogen along with drug paraphernalia buy and or possession and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
The arrest citation said Campbell was a passenger of the vehicle that was also occupied by two small children.
The citation said marijuana was allegedly handed over to police after which additional marijuana, a grinder, pills identified as Ecstacy and baggies were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest at 11:40 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin woman on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge after responding to a disturbance at her Sarver Street residence on Saturday, March 6.
Vanessa Turley, 53, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession and harassing communications.
The arrest citation said two meth pipes with residue were allegedly found during a search of Ms. Turley’s bedroom.
The citation said during the investigation Ms. Turley allegedly sent a derogatory message to another woman that she was involved in the disturbance with that led to police being called to the residence.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest at about 2:10 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’ Office arrested a Hendersonville, Tennessee man on three drug related charges after a traffic stop on Gold City Road.
Mack Theodore Sumner, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — enhancement, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession.
He was also charged with glaring headlights.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found during a search of the vehicle included suspected marijuana and a baggie containing a white crystal like substance.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at about 10 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
Franklin Police is investigating damage including electric meters removed from outside three businesses on Nashville Road.
Police responded to an audible alarm at 2714 Nashville Road early on the morning of Wednesday, March 10 and discovered metal pulled from an outside wall of the building and the electric meters removed. There was also damage to drywall.
It was then discovered that electric meters at Webb’s Automotive and Exit 2 Liquors had been removed.
A piece of plywood was removed and there was damage to an interior door at Webb’s Automotive.
No other damage was found at Exit 2 Liquors.
Police said nothing appeared missing from either business.
The name of the business at 2714 Nashville Road was not listed on the offense report filed by officer Craig Hansen.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says a trailer was stolen sometime on Thursday, March 26 from a location on Hickory Flat Gold City Road.
The black, flat bed trailer was empty and missing the right rear wheel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact deputy sheriff Matt Freeman.
