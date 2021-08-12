Simpson County had 2,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 43 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Aug. 6.
Of the Simpson County cases there have been 2,065 recoveries leaving 186 active cases.
There have been 33,447 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 29,857 have recovered with 549 deaths leaving 3,041 active cases.
Logan County has had 3,145 cases and Warren County has had 17,109.
The August 6 report from the Allen County Health Department lists 2,255 cases.
The Barren River District Health Department said as of Friday 43.25% of Simpson County’s total population had a COVID-19 vaccine.
The report says 54.63% of those who had been vaccinated in Simpson County are older than 18 and 73.74% are older than 65.
Simpson County had the highest percentage of vaccines in all three categories in the eight-county health department district.
The report says 41.06% of Logan County’s population had been vaccinated with 40.70% of Warren County’s population vaccinated.
The Barren River District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics. To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261.
The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.