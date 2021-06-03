The Amvets Ladies Auxiliary held a ceremony at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday before American flags were placed on the graves of deceased U.S. military veterans. Nathan Garris spoke during the ceremony and prayer was led by Josh Hollis, Pastor of Round Pond Church.The Amvets say thanks to Jamie Powell and all the people of Franklin who helped. Veterans were honored at the cemetery and at bingo.

