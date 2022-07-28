A Franklin man was injured when the pick-up truck he was driving left 31-W North at the intersection of Patton Road on July 21
Joshua S. Wolcott, 46, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin.
The Franklin Police Department collision report said Wolcott was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram southbound and told police he left the road to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled into the intersection.
A trailer loaded with lawn mowing equipment attached to the pick-up truck flipped over after the truck left the road. The truck remained upright.
Officer Adam Bennett investigated the accident that happened at about 4:15 p.m.
A Greenbrier, Tenn., man and woman were injured in a collision involving two vans on Scottsville Road at Trotter Lane on July 19.
Tracey Vetetoe, 42, and Brandi Vetetoe, 41, were taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green after the collision.
The Franklin police collision report said Brandi Vetetoe was the driver and Tracey Veteto the passenger of a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country involved in the collision with a 2019 GMC Savana driven by David E. Walker, 45, of Scottsville.
Officer Jenna Trodglen investigated the collision that happened at about 4:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.