Warren RECC has received a report of someone in Simpson County impersonating a Warren RECC employee. According to a post Dec. 2 on the Warren RECC’s Facebook page, Warren RECC employees will always have a uniform with a logo, be in a vehicle with a company logo, and have company issued credentials.
Members are asked to report anything suspicious.
Simpson County’s Warren RECC Office is at 698 Morgantown Road in Franklin. The phone number is 270-586-3443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.