Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held an “Operation Fight Fentanyl” forum at the Simpson County History Center on March 20 to combat the leading cause of opioid overdose deaths in the Commonwealth.
More than 30 people attended the forum and heard comments from a panel that included South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Director Jacky Hunt, Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan, Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service Director Dale McCreary, and others.
“Stopping the fentanyl crisis is a top priority for my office,” said Attorney General Cameron in a press release. “While we continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for its failures at our southern border, we also know it’s important to hear from Kentuckians who have been impacted by this deadly drug. I am thankful to the Franklin community for joining us today to discuss how we can protect future generations from this scourge.”
The Operation Fight Fentanyl Forum allowed Attorney General Cameron to hear from stakeholders and community members regarding the impact of fentanyl and discuss possible solutions.
“Building strong partnerships between local and state agencies is essential to tackling the opioid epidemic,” Morgan said. “Operation Fight Fentanyl not only strengthens these relationships, but it also allows stakeholders and those directly impacted by this deadly drug to voice their concerns, and I’m thankful for this initiative and the opportunity to be a part of today’s panel in Franklin.”
Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report, nearly 70,000 people died from overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in August 2022. In 2021, the Commonwealth lost 2,250 Kentuckians to overdose death, and fentanyl was detected in more than 70% of these cases. In 2021, in Simpson County alone, 10 Kentuckians died from overdose.
“Attorney General Cameron has been diligently working to stem the tide of the epidemic by securing over $842 million in settlement funds, urging the Biden Administration to act, and now by holding Operation Fight Fentanyl forums in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Executive Director Bryan Hubbard. “I am thankful to Kentuckians for showing up and sharing their stories with us.”
In September, Attorney General Cameron joined a bi-partisan coalition of 18 attorneys general in urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. In February, he also joined 21 attorneys general in asking the administration to designate certain Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
“This was a great forum,” said Jacky Hunt. “Attorney General Cameron and I go way back, he’s a friend. He has a real understanding of Kentucky’s problem with Fentanyl. He wants to make the Drug Cartel in Mexico labeled on a federal level and Terrorist Organizations which I agreed with.”
Hunt said the forum brought together citizens, Law enforcement, medical professionals, prosecutors, and victims and family of the epidemic of fentanyl across America, especially in Kentucky.
“Logan and Simpson Counties have had more overdose deaths from fentanyl in the last three years than ever before,” said Hunt. “We have had more overdoses deaths in Simpson and Logan Counties in the last couple years than car wreck victims, especially among youths.”
Hunt said he has never seen the numbers like they are now, adding if it were not for EMS and law enforcement using Narcan, there would be even more deaths because of the drug.
Last week, Attorney General Cameron sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to take immediate action to address the primary cause of overdose deaths in Kentucky and the United States.
Prior to the Simpson County forum, Attorney General Cameron held Operation Fight Fentanyl events in Kenton, Pendleton, and Whitley Counties.
