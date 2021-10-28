Asphalt milling and resurfacing was scheduled to start this week on about a just over one-mile section of West Madison Street, between mile marker 8.2 and 9.5.
The project will begin with base failure repairs.
Crews and flaggers will be working in the roadway at times.
Motorists should expect lane closures and delays.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Bowling Green says the work is expected to be completed by the end of November.
