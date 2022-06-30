The Franklin-Simpson 2022 Independence Day Parade is Monday beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin.
The event is an extension of the City of Franklin and Simpson County’s Bicentennial celebration in 2020-21.
This is the first Independence Day Parade in Franklin since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a lot of requests from the community asking if it was going to take place again, so we just put our heads together with Tammie Carey and decided we would try to make it happen this year,” Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Deavers said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis.
Simpson County Tourism Executive Director Amy Ellis said during the interview that Carey was a member of the Bicentennial Committee. She said another member of the committee, Brownie Bennett, is also helping with the parade, along with Simpson County Emergency Management Director Robert Palmer.
“We think it’s a great thing for the community. It was so well received when we did it the first time,” Ellis said. “It’s to honor the veterans, that’s the whole purpose to instill that patriotic spirit in our community, but mostly to honor veterans.”
All veterans are encouraged to participate in the parade and will serve as parade grand marshals. Parade organizers will have a few seats available for veterans to ride, but a spot should be reserved before July 1.
There is no fee to participate in the parade, but a submitted application is required.
Entries may include floats, driving vehicles, driving antique cars or convertibles, walking as a group, driving an antique tractor or riding a horse. Creative entries are accepted, but all entries must be approved in advance by the parade committee.
Applications are available for pick-up in person at the Simpson County Tourism office in the Goodnight House, Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation office at the Ag Building in Community Park, the Simpson County Courthouse and Franklin City Hall.
Parade applications are also available on the Franklin-Simpson Tourism and Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.
Applications will be accepted through July 1.
In the case of rain or inclement weather, the parade will be canceled.
The purpose of the parade is to celebrate the country’s independence and honor veterans. The parade committee asks that vehicle and attire coincide with the patriotic them of red, white and blue.
For more information, contact Deavers at 270-586-8999 or by email lisa@fsparksandrec.org.
— Information for this story was included in a news release from Simpson County Tourism.
