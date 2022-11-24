Get out your inflatable snowmen and the strands of lights in the attic — it’s time to decorate your home for the 2nd Annual Shine Bright Simpson County lighting contest.
Simpson County Tourism Commission and the Franklin Electric Plant Board have teamed up to reward the best-lit homes and businesses this holiday season.
“One of the fun things about decorating for Christmas is lighting up your house to welcome the season,” said Amy Ellis, executive director of Simpson County Tourism. “We want to reward those who take decorating to the next level. We all enjoy riding throughout the county during the holidays to see the beautiful lights. It is a tradition in many families to load up the kids and drive around to see all of the holiday décor.”
Cash prizes and yard signs will be awarded to first, second, and third-place winners in each category. Two categories in the Residential Category are the Shining Bright Home Award and the Clark Griswold Award. The Shining Bright home will capture the beauty of the season and the Clark Griswold home will shout Merry Christmas.
A Shining Bright Award will also be given in the Business Category. This category will also include churches, community organizations, and schools.
A panel of out-of-town judges will choose the winners. With winners receiving $250, second place $100 and third place $50. They will also receive bragging rights.
All entries must be submitted by Dec. 9. Judging will take place Dec. 10-14. The winners will be announced on Dec. 15.
A map and list of all of the homes entered will be online at www.visitfranklinky.com.
To nominate or enter contact Simpson County Tourism at 270-586-3040, email tourism@franklinky.info or go to franklinsimpsontourism on Facebook and private message your information. Your name, address, and phone number will be needed for entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.