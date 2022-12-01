The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested an Arkansas man wanted since March and also placed a drug trafficking charge against him after executing a search warrant at a Franklin residence.
Issac Malone, 28, of Fordyce, Arkansas was arrested on November 21.
A drug task force press release said task force agents along with Franklin Police arrested and charged Malone with being a fugitive from justice. It said Malone allegedly “absconded parole from Arkansas.”
The press release said while arresting Malone agents allegedly found him in possession of marijuana.
The release said agents obtained a search warrant for 513 Stewart Street and allegedly recovered more marijuana, electronic weight scales, packaging material and a loaded rifle.
Malone was also charged with trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, possession — use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third degree possession of a controlled substance.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Scottsville man on 10 charges and a Portland, Tennessee woman on four charges November 18.
Homer Wayne Burd, 53, was charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, second offense, (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
He was also charged with possession controlled substance, second-degree — drug unspecified, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) (enhancement), trafficking in controlled substance (greater or equal two grams methamphetamine) (enhancement), trafficking in controlled substance, second degree,(greater or equal 20 D.U. drug unspecified, schedule three) (enhancement) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Christina O. Estrada, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of controlled substance, second-degree — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Both were passengers of a vehicle that was searched at a location on Scottsville Road.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrests.
Franklin Police received a report of property stolen from a vehicle at a residence in the 300 block of Williamsburg Road.
In addition to a wallet containing personal items and other property being stolen, the vehicle was also ransacked.
The theft was reported November 22.
Franklin Police say two tires were cut on a vehicle at a residence in the 500 block of West Washington Street.
The damage was reported November 21.
