By a three to two vote Simpson Fiscal Court gave final approval to an ordinance authorizing a interlocal agreement for funding the school resource officer program in the Simpson County School System.
Voting “yes” for approval were Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes and magistrates Marty Chandler and Scott Poston. Voting “no” were magistrates Jeffrey Burr and Myron Thurman.
The vote at the court’s June 6 meeting to approve second and final reading of the ordinance was along the same lines of the vote to approve first reading.
The June 6 vote was also along the same lines as when fiscal court originally authorized participation in the agreement on May 2. However; the May 2 authorization was not by a required ordinance resulting in the votes on the ordinance.
The agreement is for the program’s more than $400,000 annual cost to be provided by the county, City of Franklin and school system with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office providing the school resource officers. The county and city will each provide $100,000 with the school system providing the remaining funds.
There are five school resource officers in the school system, which is one officer per school.
