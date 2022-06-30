Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue responded to a wheat field fire in Robertson County, Tenn., near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line on June 22.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to the fire that was originally reported at 1245 Duers Mill Road in south Simpson County at about 4:40 p.m.
Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said although the fire was actually in Tennessee about one-tenth of a mile from the state line.
Goodrum said a mechanical failure in a combine located in the wheat field started the fire that “spread very rapidly.” The combine was destroyed.
The fire also engulfed a barn destroying the structure.
Goodrum said the fire came close to three residences, but firefighters prevented the blaze from reaching the homes.
Goodrum said 40 acres of wheat burned including 25 acres of standing wheat and 15 acres of wheat stubble.
There were no injuries.
F-S Fire Rescue left at 8:30 p.m.
A residential structure at 2298 Macedonia Road was destroyed by fire on June 20.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at about 9:30 p.m. and was on the scene for approximately four hours.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said the one and a half story structure was already fully involved by the flames when firefighters were notified.
Slaughter said there was no electricity or gas to the unoccupied residence. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No one was injured.
