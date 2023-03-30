The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on three drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Witt Road on March 20.
Alaye Mo’Nese Jelks, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). She was also charged with rear license not illuminated.
