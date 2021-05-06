A Freightliner tractor truck was destroyed by fire along I-65 in Simpson County on Tuesday, April 27.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the fire at the off ramp of the vehicle weigh station at the three and a half northbound mile marker at about 8:30 a.m. Firefighters left the scene just after 10 a.m.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said a mechanical issue in the truck’s engine caused the fire.
He said the refrigerator unit on the trailer was damaged causing frozen poultry in the trailer to be destroyed due to a lack of refrigerant.
The driver of the 2014 Freightliner truck, Hubie Wilson of Center Point, Alabama, was not injured.
The frozen poultry was being transported by J.D. Freight in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a brush fire near the city dam on Drakes Creek on Monday, April 26.
Firefighters were called at about 10:45 a.m. and were there until approximately 1:15 p.m.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said a fire being used to burn logs in a pathway near the dam spread to the hillside.
Slaughter said a fire truck could not be used due to the location of the fire. He said buckets of creek water were used to contain and extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were also called at about 10:45 a.m. on Monday, April 26 to Virtus Precision Tube on 31-W North.
Slaughter said an acetylene tank caught fire, but was mostly extinguished by factory personnel before firefighters arrived and was removed from the building.
Firefighters left at about 11:10 a.m.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a car fire inside a dumpster at Group Metals on Nashville Road on Friday, April 23.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said the car was being smashed in a rollout dumpster when the vehicle caught on fire.
There was no damage. The fire was confined to the dumpster.
Firefighters were called at about 11:30 a.m. and were on the scene for approximately one hour.
