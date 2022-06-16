There will be races in the Nov. 8 General Election for Franklin mayor and Franklin City Commission. There are no races for Simpson County Board of Education. All three board of education candidates are unopposed.
June 7 was the deadline to file as a candidate for the General Election.
The two candidates for Franklin mayor are incumbent Larry Dixon and challenger Kelly Bush.
The six candidates for Franklin City Commission are incumbents Brownie Bennett, Jamie Powell, Wendell A. Stewart and Herbert Williams. The challengers are Dale McCreary and Buddy Sliger Jr.
The candidates for Simpson County Board of Education are all incumbents and include Tammie Mann from District One, Nancy E. Uhls from District Two and Joe “David” Webster from District Five.
District One, represented by Mann, consists of the Harristown, Prospect Hill and West Door voting precincts.
District Two, represented by Uhls, consists of the Adsit Shop, North Simpson and Robey voting precincts.
District Five, represented by Webster, consists of the Barnes and Round Pond voting precincts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.