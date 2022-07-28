Simpson County Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and free lunch to all students during the 2022-23 school year.
The school system participates in the Community Eligibility Program, which provides the meals.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 1:29 am
Simpson County Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and free lunch to all students during the 2022-23 school year.
The school system participates in the Community Eligibility Program, which provides the meals.
Adults will continue to be charged for breakfast and lunch. The adult meal prices are $2.75 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.
Meal prices were approved during the July 21 Simpson County Board of Education meeting.
There is no change in the school fees approved for the 2022-23 school year. The school fees remain $25 per student at each school. All fees are streamlined into the one charge of $25.
Nearly 50 items were approved, including handbooks for each of the five schools in the school system, external boosters for sports teams and the F-S band and nine requests for fundraisers.
Twelve superintendent and staff reports were also given.
