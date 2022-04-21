Franklin Police arrested a woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — after she was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center on April 11.
Teresa Ashley Rippy, 27, city of residence not available, was also charged with promoting contraband after she was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine at the detention center.
She was arrested earlier on charges of public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol and disorderly conduct — second degree.
The arrest citation said Rippy was allegedly going to residences on Valleyview Drive asking to borrow a vehicle at one residence and trying to open a vehicle door at another residence after which police were called.
The citation said Rippy had to be forced to the ground to be taken into custody.
Officer Jason Richardson made the arrest at about 5:10 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged a Franklin woman with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — following a traffic stop on April 11.
Mary M. Tomlinson, 40, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said Tomlinson was a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped on Scottsville Road at about 9 p.m.
The citation said two pipes containing suspected methamphetamine were allegedly in a bag found during a search of the vehicle.
The driver was cited for two traffic violations.
Sheriff’s Deputy Quintin Wright made the arrest.
A Franklin woman was arrested on five charges after a vehicle she was a passenger of was stopped by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on April 9.
Jennifer Elaine Riddle, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified — third degree, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of marijuana.
The arrest citation said pills identified as a controlled substances not in their proper containers, two cut straws and a suspected marijuana cigarette were allegedly found during searches following the traffic stop.
The citation said the driver was allegedly found to be driving under the influence and was arrested.
Sheriff’s Deputy Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 6:15 p.m. following the traffic stop on Mclendon Road.
An Adolphus man was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Salem Road in Simpson County on April 9.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office also charged 56 year-old Jimmy Terry Hooten, 56, with no operators — moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance or security and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said during a search of the vehicle driven by Hooten a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found inside a cigarette pack.
Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Harper made the arrest at about 5:35 p.m.
